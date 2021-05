AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s live music, food, fun and more at the annual FamFest event coming up on May 22nd from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can get tickets at the event that’s taking place at Sam Houston Park.

All of the proceeds go to Mission Amarillo projects like ParentChild+, Be-Loved, and 365 Dad.

For more information on Mission Amarillo click here.