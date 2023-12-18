AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Don Harrington Discovery Center Collective is gearing up for some fun events this Fall/Winter season as well as getting you ready for the new year.
You can register for any of these events or get more information here.
- Arctic Explorer Camp (Starting today – offered Dec. 18-22, Dec. 27-29, and Jan. 2-5)
- December Discoveries (Two programs left: Jingle Bells – the science of sound, and New Year, New Discoveries)
- Ring in the New Year (An annual program showing off our explosive demos to end your year with a bang)
- Beerology early-bird tickets will be on sale the week of Christmas (Event date: March 1st)