AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ruffles & Rust Expo is back for a 2-day shopping event.

Expo times:

Saturday, September 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, September 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ruffles & Rust is at the Amarillo Civic Center. Admission is $5.

There will be 100 swag bags given away on Saturday and 50 swag bags given away on Sunday.

