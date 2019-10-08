Fall Fun at October FeSSt

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — October FeSSt is a family-friendly event with games, booths, entertainment, a bounce house, sausage cook-off and more.

October FeSSt is on Saturday, October 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Starlight Ranch. Admission is free. There is a charge for games. To sample and vote for sausage cook-off, an adult wristband is $5.

Panhandle Prairie Sharks will hold a cornhole tournament in conjunction with the event

This event is held in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month as a way to bring families together for a fun, inexpensive outing

FSS serves 25,000+ people each year in the areas of Crisis Services, Behavioral Health & Wellness, Emergency Housing, Veterans Resources, and Prevention Education.

Family Support Services

1001 S Polk

806 342-2500

fss-ama.org