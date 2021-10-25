Fall Favorites: Pumpkin Fluff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether it’s a fall dessert you need or you want something simple for a Halloween party, this recipe is about as easy as can be.
Ingredients
- 1 (15-ounce) can Pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
- 1 (3.4-ounce) package Instant vanilla pudding (This is the small package)
- 1 (8-ounce) package frozen whipped topping, thawed (like Cool Whip)
- 2 teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice (See note below)
- 1.5 cups mini marshmallows (optional)
Instructions
- In a large bowl, add the thawed 8-ounce package of whipped topping (like Cool Whip), 15-ounces of canned pumpkin puree, and 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice.
- Empty the dry contents of the 3.4-ounce package of Instant Vanilla Pudding and stir until everything is well combined.
- Fold in 1-1/2 cups of mini marshmallows and stir until the marshmallows are evenly distributed throughout the pumpkin fluff dip.
- Serve in a bowl with graham crackers, Gingersnaps, or apple slices to use as dippers.
- For a nice presentation, add a dollop of whipped topping on top of the Pumpkin Fluff and sprinkle with cinnamon just before serving.