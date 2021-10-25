Fall Favorites: Pumpkin Fluff

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis High School Marching Band claimed its 9th consecutive State Championship title, nineteenth Zia Marching Fiesta New Mexico State Championship, fifteenth GrandChampion Title, and their forty-first finals appearance on Saturday at the 43rd Zia Marching Fiesta in Albuquerque.

In the Preliminary competition, the band was awarded “Best Musical Achievement, Best VisualAchievement, and Best in Class (4A)”. In the finals competition, the band was awarded “OutstandingMusical Achievement, Outstanding Visual Achievement, and GRAND CHAMPION”. Clovis High School Band Director, Bill Allred, also captured his thirteenth Zia Marching Fiesta title.