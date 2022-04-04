AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Faith Fuzed Fitness is a non-profit fitness organization who are offering faith-based fitness for free.

They are more than just physical fitness but fuse spiritual health with physical well-being.

The organization is set to host the Jesus Journey Challenge on April 10th at 3 p.m. over at The High Plains Retreat Center located at 18511 City Lake Dr in Canyon.

“The Jesus Journey Challenge will kick off Holy Week leading participants through an evangelical fitness experience weaving seven specific landmarks in Jesus’ life with prayer, scripture, and exercises. Each landmark will be linked with a trail of Biblical milestones.”