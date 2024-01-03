AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jim and Julia, after an amicable divorce, decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey, the owner of his favorite sports team, enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

This is the premise of the new NBC family sitcom premiering on December 23 and streaming on Peacock. The cast includes Jon Cryer (“Jim Kearny”), Abigail Spencer (“Julia Mariano”), Donald Faison (“Trey Taylor”), Sofia Capanna (“Grace”) and Finn Sweeney (“Jimmy Jr.”).

You can catch up on this show by watching KAMR Local 4 on Tuesday night at 7:30 CT, on the Peacock App or here.