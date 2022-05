If you want to explore a great lunch or brunch, the Brunch Truck of Amarillo showcased some menu options in the Studio 4 Kitchen.

The Brunch Truck of Amarillo is located at 213 SW 7th Ave in the parking lot behind the Greyhound Bus Station.

The Brunch Truck of Amarillo said it is vegan friendly.

Hours of operation are:

Tuesday through Thursday

5:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m./11:00 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Sunday 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.