Explore the Dinosaurs at PPHM’s Dino Day

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Adventure awaits at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Dino Day on October 12th! Activities will be held museum-wide from 1 to 4 p.m., but a $5 discounted admission all day (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) encourages future paleontologists to spend the day exploring PPHM’s Paleontology/Geology exhibit before activities begin.

Back by popular demand is the Wild Hanbury’s live animal show which features a number of dinosaur decedents. Kids will be able to excavate a dig site on our East Lawn, make fossils and you don’t want to miss a visit with Panhandle PBS and Buddy the Dinosaur sponsored by Bank of America. From kids to kids-at-heart, everyone will enjoy this event that celebrates October as Archaeology Month.

For more information about the event, contact Samantha Biffle at sbiffle@pphm.wtamu.edu or (806) 651-2242. Admission is $5 for everyone, all day and includes all activities.