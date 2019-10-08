Breaking News
Amarillo Police release name of Saturday shooting victim

Explore the Dinosaurs at PPHM’s Dino Day

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 4 Video Center

More Studio 4

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Adventure awaits at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Dino Day on October 12th! Activities will be held museum-wide from 1 to 4 p.m., but a $5 discounted admission all day (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) encourages future paleontologists to spend the day exploring PPHM’s Paleontology/Geology exhibit before activities begin.

Back by popular demand is the Wild Hanbury’s live animal show which features a number of dinosaur decedents. Kids will be able to excavate a dig site on our East Lawn, make fossils and you don’t want to miss a visit with Panhandle PBS and Buddy the Dinosaur sponsored by Bank of America. From kids to kids-at-heart, everyone will enjoy this event that celebrates October as Archaeology Month.

For more information about the event, contact Samantha Biffle at sbiffle@pphm.wtamu.edu or (806) 651-2242. Admission is $5 for everyone, all day and includes all activities.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss