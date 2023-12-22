This segment is sponsored by VCA Animal Hospitals.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The holidays are a wonderful time for friends and family to get together, however it can be easy to overlook potential hazards to your pet’s health and safety. An estimated 23 million American households welcomed a new animal into their homes during the pandemic, so it is extra important to keep our pets in mind when celebrating the holidays.
Click here to find where your closest VCA Hospital is or more information.
DID YOU KNOW?
- The most common culprits that may be a hazard to your pet are human foods and snacks (keep an eye on what they are eating!) as well as hanging lights, holiday decorations and the safety of your holiday tree. Not only can an unsecure tree be harmful, but also standing tree water.
- Your primary care veterinarian is your best partner for everyday wellness and medical care. But when something pops up that isn’t an emergency and needs more immediate attention, urgent care facilities are available. For general pet care questions, pet owners can Live Chat with licensed veterinary professionals 24/7, day or night on the Urgent Care website. This is a free service for pet owners to get their pet care questions answered by a medical professional quickly.