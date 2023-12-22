This segment is sponsored by VCA Animal Hospitals.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The holidays are a wonderful time for friends and family to get together, however it can be easy to overlook potential hazards to your pet’s health and safety. An estimated 23 million American households welcomed a new animal into their homes during the pandemic, so it is extra important to keep our pets in mind when celebrating the holidays.

Click here to find where your closest VCA Hospital is or more information.

DID YOU KNOW?