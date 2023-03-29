AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Ascension Academy will hold its Annual Gala, “The Riverwalk: Sights, Sounds, and Tastes of Texas,” on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 7:00-11:00 pm at the Starlight Ranch Event Center.

At the Riverwalk Gala, guests will experience Texas as they would down south with Tex-Mex-inspired cuisine like a grilled cheese station, Dr. Pepper BBQ sliders, and a churro bar! Pair that with specialty margaritas, live music, poker tables, tequila tastings, and more!

The Riverwalk Gala will also present guests with a huge silent auction filled with coveted items like a one-day golf pass to Hillcrest Country Club, a lamb’s wool backpack from Marcella’s furs, or a Kate Spade purse and gift card to Riley Blue Boutique. The live auction will get the crowd going by allowing guests to bid on packages that fit the theme, such as the “Sounds of Texas” package that includes a master-play wood cutaway acoustic guitar, four designated tickets to Texas Outdoor Musical, four tickets to any concert at the Starlight Theatre, four tickets to the Amarillo Sod Poodles Game, four tickets to a Texas Rangers Game, a Magicteam white noise sound machine, an indoor-outdoor Bluetooth speaker, a hand-painted decorated violin, and a bottle of Texas Crown Whiskey! The “Seasons of Texas”, “Sights of Texas,” and the “Tequila Lovers Dream” packages are also full of impressive items.

Take a chance at winning a gorgeous bracelet and ring combo from Victoria Jones Jewelry with our Golden Ticket raffle. With only 100 tickets available, your chance of winning this stunning jewelry duo is excellent.

Tickets and sponsorship packages are still available for a short amount of time on the Ascension Academy website at: https:// www.ascensionacademy.org/about-us/gala-ascension-academy-college-preparatory-school

This fundraiser is sponsored and supported by Happy State Bank, Victoria Jones Jewelry, Street Toyota, SSGMAT Inc., Fuller & Sons Contractors, Gilvin Terrill LTD., Attorney Briar L. Wilcox, Michael Sharpee Law Firm, The Koetting Family, Mr. & Mrs. Patrick Swindell, Stroll Magazine and Prestigious Pools, Shane Hall Financial, Pantera Energy, Bill & Bev Harris, Charles & Joan Graham, Western Equipment, The Jones Family, Dr. and Mrs. Bickers, Paul Engler, Skyland Grain, LLC and AIG.

Ascension Academy takes pride in the quality of education they provide to students. In doing so, they hope to ignite fires that will encourage them to be lifelong learners. As the panhandle’s only independent college preparatory school, Ascension Academy receives no state or federal funding, relying upon faithful givers who understand the value of education. The funds raised at the Riverwalk Gala will go toward supplementing scholarships and the variable tuition fund for students that need financial assistance and supporting their exceptional teaching staff.

Inquiries about Ascension Academy or the Riverwalk Gala should be directed to Marketing Director Sarah Silva at 806-382-1202.