AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Experience George Gershwin’s classic work “Rhapsody in Blue” along with a crowd favorite “Rodeo” by Aaron Copland during the Amarillo Symphony’s next performance.

This is happening September 15th and 16th at 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. This show will also showcase the talents of pianist Michelle Cann.

Click here for tickets or more information.