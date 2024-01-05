AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Ambassadors for the Randall Co. Junior Livestock Show are spreading the word about this great event that runs from January 8th through 13th.

These exhibitors have spent months preparing their animals or exhibits for the show, and invite the community out to see it as well.

Below is a schedule of events, and the Ambassadors explain why you should support this program saying:

-everyone is involved with agriculture every day; our lives depend on the food we eat and the clothes we wear

-the junior livestock program is a unique opportunity to use a live animal to teach life skills and develop a strong work ethic

-the program promotes positive character traits like responsibility, integrity, teamwork, sportsmanship, humility, and perseverance

-youth learn about the life process through animal husbandry and livestock production

-livestock is a group project and provides many hours of “family-time”