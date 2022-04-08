AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Eric Jenkins is the CEO of Education Credit Union, but hasn’t worked in Amarillo for all of his career.

He sits down with Jason Boyett from Hey Amarillo to discuss his career, the importance of credit union’s and his move to Amarillo.

A conversation with Eric Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Education Credit Union. Jenkins has been working in the credit union world for decades, but only came to ECU—and Amarillo—in 2019. He’s originally from South Carolina and spent the last several years in Atlanta. He shares with host Jason Boyett about his decision to move to Amarillo, what impresses him about this community, and what role a credit union plays in the financial world. He also reveals details about Education Credit Union’s innovative new Buff $mart program at WT. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.