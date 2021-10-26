ER on Soncy/United Supermarkets Team up for Free Trunk or Treat Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Several Trunk or Treat options are coming to the Amarillo area and that includes The ER on Soncy teaming up with United Supermarkets to host a free event featuring the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile.

There will be giveaways such as Halloween toys and frisbees. Also, come see the “famous” Oscar Meyer Weinermobile in person! You can be a lucky dog while looking inside and taking pictures of the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile.

WHERE: United Supermarkets Parking Lot behind the ER on Soncy

ADDRESS: 3552 S. Soncy Road, Amarillo, Texas 79119

WHEN: October 31, 2021, 6 pm till 9 pm