This segment is sponsored by Responsive Education Solutions.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Premier High School-Canyon is a free public charter school, and they are now enrolling for the fall. Premier High School has more than 50 campuses across Texas and Arkansas and helps students get back on track, earn a diploma, and receive the professional training they need to succeed after graduation.

Premier High School-Canyon is a TEA-accredited public charter school and doesn’t charge tuition. They offer a flexible schedule, 4 hours a day/4 days a week so students can balance their school work and life outside of school. Premier High School-Canyon says they offer “drama-free learning environments where students can recover credits, graduate with a diploma and learn high-need career skills” also noting the coursework is mastery-based meaning students can work through their classwork more quickly and graduate sooner.

Some Premier High School students are already in the workforce and are drawn to this high school because of the flexible schedule. Other graduates are looking for career training to advance in their current or future careers, and some are moving to military careers.

For more information on Premier High School-Canyon you can visit their website here, or call their offices at (806) 416-8106.