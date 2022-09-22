AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Doug Tice is a native of the Panhandle and has been in the insurance business for 16 years specializing in senior healthcare.

Tice wants people to know that the open enrollment period for Medicare starts October 15th and goes to December 7th. During that time people can enroll in Medicare or change things to their existing plan.

If your eligibility for Medicare happens after open enrollment, Doug says to call his office at (806) 418-2259 so he can go over all of your options and have a plan in place.

Doug encourages people to call and set up an appointment as soon as possible if you have any questions or need help before and during open enrollment.