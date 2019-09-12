Encouraging Girls to Study STEM in School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Women make up less than a quarter of the STEM workforce. A recent Abbott STEM Perceptions study, conducted in partnership with YouGov, demonstrates the need to expand STEM opportunities for girls. Nearly 5 in 10 girls (aged 11-15) indicated they aren’t encouraged to study STEM, but nearly 90% of girls who are pushed to study STEM say they plan to pursue it in their educations.

Dr. Beth McQuiston, neurologist and medical director at Abbott, and Jomi Babatunde-Omoya, high-school STEM intern, explain easy ways anyone can help get girls interested in STEM, why we need more women in STEM, and the importance of high-school internship programs in building a more diverse pipeline for the STEM workforce.

