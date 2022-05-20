AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was the year 2000 when a musical band of brothers came together at the University of North Texas and formed the Eli Young Band.

22 years later and the band has been through a number of ups and downs, but have always wanted to cling to their Texas roots by playing their own instruments, and writing their own music.

The band’s latest album called “Love Talking” is set to be released on June 3rd via The Valory Music Co..

“Lucky For Me” and “Break Up In A Bar” offer an early glimpse at the album which also includes EYB’s Platinum-certified No. 1 hit “Love Ain’t.” Title track “Love Talking” is also available everywhere now as the lead radio single off the project.

On May 21st the band is returning to Amarillo to play at the Starlight Ranch Event Center.