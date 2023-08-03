This segment is sponsored by Waterpik.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —When it comes to looking and feeling our best, one of the most important things to keep in tip-top shape is our smile. But what should we be doing to promote good oral health? Many of us may rely on the sample toothbrushes we receive at our six-month checkups, but not all toothbrushes are made the same.

Using a manual brush is better than nothing, but many oral health professionals overwhelmingly encourage patients to switch to an electric toothbrush. In general, brushes help patients get their mouths cleaner, with studies showing that electric toothbrushes remove more plaque bacteria than a manual brush.

DID YOU KNOW?

Electric Toothbrushes can greatly improve overall oral hygiene by helping prevent cavities and gum disease.

Electric toothbrush bristles vibrate or rotate at high speeds to help remove plaque from teeth and gums better than manual brushes.