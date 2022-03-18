This segment is sponsored by Edward Jones.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —According to a new study from financial services firm Edward Jones, Americans are at crossroads with how they view the current state of the U.S. economy. The survey revealed a correlation between concern and action, as the more concerned adults are with economic conditions, the larger the impact those concerns have on their financial decisions.

The study found that Americans are split 45% (optimistic) to 42% (pessimistic) on their view of the U.S. economy. Top concerns include the rate of inflation, supply chain disruptions, employment rate, and interest rates. Interestingly, the survey revealed a correlation between concern and action, noting that more concern about the economy had a larger impact on financial decisions. Two in five U.S. adults have considered the rate of inflation when making financial decisions in the last nine months. Yet, still, one in five Americans admit to primarily making emotional decisions when it comes to their personal finances.

For more information visit www.EdwardJones.com.