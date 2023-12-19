AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’re needing a little extra help this holiday season, Education Credit Union wants to help. They are offering a holiday loan through December 31st.

This loan has a maximum term of 12 months with rates as low as 8.5% with approved credit. They also have a program called “skip a payment” where some can skip a loan payment before it’s due.

Click here for more information.

Along with holiday loans, ECU also wants to save people money through a special 9-month CD at 5.15%. ECU says this is great opportunity for those looking for a higher rate of return on their money. To open a CD you have to deposit at least $1,000.