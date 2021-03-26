Eating Healthy; Brenda Makes Strawberry Pesto & Turkey Sandwich

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Brenda from United is always putting together delicious dishes that not only taste good, but they’re healthy and easy to make.
Check out the recipe for her Strawberry Pesto & Turkey Sandwich below.
Strawberry Pesto & Turkey Sandwich
Ingredients
· 1 cup Baby arugula
· 1 cup Basil, leaves
· 2 cloves Garlic
· 1 tbsp Lemon juice
· 2 tbsp Olive oil
· 2 tbsp Parmesan, grated
· 10 Strawberries, large, plus some for slicing
· 8 slices Bakery Fresh Sourdough Bread
· 8 oz Turkey breast, cooked and sliced
Instructions
1. Place arugula, basil, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and parmesan in a food processor and process until well combined. Add the 10 strawberries and pulse until finely chopped.
2. Toast bread. Top one slice with arugula and sliced strawberries (optional). Top with 2 oz. of turkey slices. Spread strawberry pesto onto remaining slices of bread; place over turkey.
3. Serve immediately. Makes 4 sandwiches.