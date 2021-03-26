Eating Healthy; Brenda Makes Strawberry Pesto & Turkey Sandwich

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Brenda from United is always putting together delicious dishes that not only taste good, but they’re healthy and easy to make.

Check out the recipe for her Strawberry Pesto & Turkey Sandwich below, you can also find great ideas here.

Strawberry Pesto & Turkey Sandwich

Ingredients

· 1 cup Baby arugula

· 1 cup Basil, leaves

· 2 cloves Garlic

· 1 tbsp Lemon juice

· 2 tbsp Olive oil

· 2 tbsp Parmesan, grated

· 10 Strawberries, large, plus some for slicing

· 8 slices Bakery Fresh Sourdough Bread

· 8 oz Turkey breast, cooked and sliced

Instructions

1. Place arugula, basil, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and parmesan in a food processor and process until well combined. Add the 10 strawberries and pulse until finely chopped.

2. Toast bread. Top one slice with arugula and sliced strawberries (optional). Top with 2 oz. of turkey slices. Spread strawberry pesto onto remaining slices of bread; place over turkey.

3. Serve immediately. Makes 4 sandwiches.