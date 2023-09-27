AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 27th Annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off. It’s coming up on October 5th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tri-State Fairgrounds. More than 95 teams and sponsors will be serving up barbecue and other foods as well as having ice-cold beverages available.

There is also live music and awards for the top teams. You can purchase tickets right now by clicking here, calling the Civic Center Box Office at (806) 378-3096 or visiting the Customer Service desk at any United/Market Street/Amigos store. Right now tickets are $30, but you’ll pay $40 if you have to buy them at the gate.

For more on this event visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website here.