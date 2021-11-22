Easy Thanksgiving Drinks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Holidays are the perfect time to have a signature drink for your holiday feast or just get ready to cook for the day.

Here are two easy drinks that scream fall and won’t take a lot of effort to put together.

Apple Cider Cocktail Spritzer

Ingredients

  • chilled apple cider
  • chilled bottle of Prosecco or inexpensive bottle of champagne
  • ice (optional)
  • apple thinly sliced to garnish and/or add to drink (optional) – I use Honey Crisp apples

Coating rim of glasses with cinnamon and sugar (optional)

  • honey
  • 1 Tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions 

Cinnamon Sugar mixture – in a small bowl,  mix sugar and cinnamon then pour on a small plate. Next, add a small amount of honey on a separate small plate.

FOR CHAMPAGNE GLASS 

Coat rim of glass with the cinnamon sugar mixture (optional) –  dip the rim of the glass in the honey, then dip it in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Fill champagne glass with half apple cider and half  Prosecco or Champagne.

FOR COCKTAIL/WINE/TUMBLER GLASSES

Coat rim of glass with cinnamon sugar (optional), then fill glass 3/4 full with ice, add half  apple cider and half  Prosecco or champagne. Add 3 or 4 thinly sliced apples and a fun straw (optional).

NON- ALCOHOLIC APPLE CIDER SPRITZER

Fill glass with ice and add half club soda and half apple cider.

For a pretty presentation, you can do a cinnamon sugar rim and add a few slices of apple and a fun straw.

Ginger Apple Moscow Mule

Ingredients

Instructions

  • 1. Fill a cocktail glass with ice.2. Combine the vodka, lime juice, apple cider, apple butter, and ginger in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake until combined, about 1 minute. Strain into your prepared glass. Top with ginger beer and garnish with apple slices, pomegranate arils, and cinnamon sticks.

