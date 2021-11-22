Easy Thanksgiving Drinks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Holidays are the perfect time to have a signature drink for your holiday feast or just get ready to cook for the day.

Here are two easy drinks that scream fall and won’t take a lot of effort to put together.

Apple Cider Cocktail Spritzer

Ingredients

chilled apple cider

chilled bottle of Prosecco or inexpensive bottle of champagne

ice (optional)

apple thinly sliced to garnish and/or add to drink (optional) – I use Honey Crisp apples

Coating rim of glasses with cinnamon and sugar (optional)

honey

1 Tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

Cinnamon Sugar mixture – in a small bowl, mix sugar and cinnamon then pour on a small plate. Next, add a small amount of honey on a separate small plate.

FOR CHAMPAGNE GLASS

Coat rim of glass with the cinnamon sugar mixture (optional) – dip the rim of the glass in the honey, then dip it in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Fill champagne glass with half apple cider and half Prosecco or Champagne.

FOR COCKTAIL/WINE/TUMBLER GLASSES

Coat rim of glass with cinnamon sugar (optional), then fill glass 3/4 full with ice, add half apple cider and half Prosecco or champagne. Add 3 or 4 thinly sliced apples and a fun straw (optional).

NON- ALCOHOLIC APPLE CIDER SPRITZER

Fill glass with ice and add half club soda and half apple cider.

For a pretty presentation, you can do a cinnamon sugar rim and add a few slices of apple and a fun straw.

Ginger Apple Moscow Mule

Ingredients

2 ounces vodka

juice from 1/2 of a lime

1/3 cup apple cider

1 tablespoon apple butter

1-2 teaspoons fresh grated ginger

ginger beer, for topping

pomegranate arils and cinnamon sticks, for serving

Instructions