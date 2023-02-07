AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Super Bowl is coming up and there are some easy recipes you can make to feed a crowd.

Salted Caramel Rice Treats

Caramel Ingredients

-1c-unsalted butter

-1c-brown sugar

-1/2c-heavy cream

Let bubble away for about six minutes, stir occasionally. Turn the heat off and add 1tsp of salt and some vanilla extract. Then add 6c mini marshmallows and stir until melted.

Add in 10 cups of rice cereal and stir, then spray a baking dish and put mixture in dish. You can spray your hands, a spoon, or get a piece of parchment paper to press it down. Let it sit for an hour.

Easy Salsa Recipe

1 small onion

2-3 jalapenos

28oz can of whole, peeled tomatoes

1 bunch of cilantro

3-5 limes

Salt, Pepper, Garlic

Roast onion and jalapeno in air fryer or oven at 425 degrees for about 30 minutes, or if you have a gas stove, roast them on top of burner.

Add onion, jalapenos (with or without seeds), tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice into blender. Salt, pepper and garlic to taste. Blend until smooth.