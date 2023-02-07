AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Super Bowl approaches and that means getting some food options together.

The two below are very easy to make.

3 Ingredient Chili Dip

-15oz Chili

-8oz cream cheese

-1c shredded cheese

Put the softened cream cheese in the bottom of a pan, top with chili and shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.

Dunkaroo Dip

-1 box confetti cake mix

-8oz whipped topping

-2-3.25oz vanilla pudding packs

-3tbsp sprinkles

Microwave the cake mix in 30 second increments until it reaches 165 degrees, it kills any bacteria in the raw flour. Then after it cools, mix in the whipped topping and pudding mix. Then add in sprinkles and serve with graham crackers, fruit or any other options.