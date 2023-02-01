AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Pretzel bites are a great appetizer or snack, especially when we look ahead to the Super Bowl.

Making soft pretzels takes some work, so we’ve found an easier way to make them.

Get some canned biscuits from the store, and cut them into fourths, then form them into a bite size bit.

Put four cups of water to boil, then gradually add in a quarter cup of baking soda.

When that’s boiling, drop your dough into the water and let boil for about 20-30 seconds.

Then take them out, removing excess water, and put them on a baking sheet.

Cover in egg wash and sprinkle with course salt and bake at 475 for about 12 minutes.

You can pair this with spicy mustard or even some beer cheese.