AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Pumpkin season is here, and this is an easy recipe if you want to make some pumpkin bread without having to use a lot of ingredients.

Take 1 box of spice cake mix, and add a 15oz can of pumpkin, along with a half cup of chocolate chips. Then add some more chocolate chips on top.

Put in a loaf pan and bake for 40-50 minutes at 350 degrees.