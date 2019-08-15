Easy Eats with Emeril

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s back-to-school season and during this hectic time of year, we’re all looking for ways to make mealtimes easier, yet still healthy.

Emmy-Winning TV personality, Chef, and busy parent himself, Emeril is spilling the beans with a cooking demo of his favorite easy eats that are not only quick and simple to make, but also healthy. Emeril has recipes from dinner to dessert, even snacks such as dried fruits, veggie pizza, straight from the freezer turkey burgers, sweet potato fries and more, using his very own Power AirFryer 360.

For more information, click here.