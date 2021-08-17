Easy Dinners for Weeknights

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Weeknights are getting busy, between school and sports and work and life, here are some easy recipes to make up beforehand or the day before to cook in the slow cooker.
Slow Cooker Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwiches
Author: Sabrina Snyder
Ingredients
- 3 chicken breasts boneless skinless
- 16 ounces cream cheese 2 boxes
- 1 packet ranch seasoning
- 1 cup cheddar cheese
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 8 slices bacon crumbled
- 8 slices cheddar cheese
- 8 hoagie rolls
Instructions
- Add the chicken, cream cheese, ranch seasoning, cheddar cheese and garlic powder to a slow cooker and cook on low for 7-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours.
- Toast the hoagie rolls, scoop on the chicken and top with cheddar slice and crumbled bacon.
3-INGREDIENT MEXICAN SHREDDED CHICKEN
INGREDIENTS
- 2.5 to 3 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts (or thighs)
- 2 cups (16 ounces) salsa*, homemade or store-bought
- 1 packet McCormick Original Taco Seasoning
INSTRUCTIONS
- Instant Pot Method: Add chicken, salsa and taco seasoning to the bowl of your Instant Pot, and toss briefly to combine. Close lid securely and set vent to “Sealing”. Press “Manual”, then press “Pressure” until the light on “High Pressure” lights up, then adjust the +/- buttons until time reads 30 minutes. Cook. Then very carefully, turn the vent to “Venting” for quick release, and wait until all of the steam has released and the valve has dropped. Remove the lid. Continue with step 3 below.
- Crock-Pot Method: Add chicken, salsa and taco seasoning to the bowl of your slow cooker, and toss briefly to combine. Cover and cook on high for 3-4 hours or on low for 6-8 hours until the chicken shreds easily with a fork.
- Shred the chicken with two forks, then give the chicken a good toss with the remaining juices.
- Serve immediately. Or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days, or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
2-INGREDIENT SLOW COOKER BBQ CHICKEN
INGREDIENTS
- 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 3 lbs.)
- 1.5 cups (12 oz.) bbq sauce*, either homemade or store-bought
INSTRUCTIONS
- Lay chicken breasts in the bottom of a slow cooker, and pour the bbq sauce on top. Toss once to combine so that the chicken is evenly coated in the sauce. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours, or on high for 3-4 hours, until the chicken is cooked through and shreds easily.
- Use two forks to shred the chicken in the slow cooker, and toss it once more so that it soaks up the remaining juices.
- Serve chicken on buns or however you would like, drizzled with some extra bbq sauce if desired.