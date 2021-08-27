Easy Desserts to Make at Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Dessert doesn’t have to be difficult to make whether it’s during the weekend or on a weeknight.

Here are a few easy recipes to try.

Infuse some tropical pineapple flavor into your day with this yummy Pineapple Angel Food Cupcakes Recipe!Prep Time5 minsCook Time17 minsTotal Time22 minsCourse: DessertCuisine: American Servings: 36 Author: The Frugal Girls

Ingredients

16 oz. Betty Crocker Angel Food Cake Mix box {make sure to use the ‘just add water’ variety}

20 oz. Dole Crushed Pineapple in 100% pineapple juice {1 can}

Optional: Cool Whip and Shredded Coconut Flakes for Topping

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line Cupcake Muffin Tins with Cupcake Liners.

In large mixing bowl, stir together powdered cake mix and entire contents of Crushed Pineapple can. Mix well by hand with large spoon.

Fill each cupcake liner approx. ¾ full with batter.

Bake for 17 – 19 minutes, or until done.

Allow to cool in pan for a few minutes, than transfer to wire racks to finish cooling.

Enjoy as is, or if you’re feeling wild… pipe on some cool whip and sprinkle with coconut flakes. YUM!

Ingredients:

2 pints vanilla ice cream (or your favorite flavor)

24 medium-sized DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies or another favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe (already baked & cooled)

sprinkles or chocolate chips (optional)

Supplies

Directions:

For the full instructions and step by step photos, visit The Pioneer Woman!

Just a note, I used this medium cookie scoop (1 1/2 tablespoons) for the cookies for this chocolate chip ice cream sandwich!