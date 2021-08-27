Easy Desserts to Make at Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Dessert doesn’t have to be difficult to make whether it’s during the weekend or on a weeknight.
Here are a few easy recipes to try.
Pineapple Angel Food Cupcakes Recipe! {2 Ingredients}
Infuse some tropical pineapple flavor into your day with this yummy Pineapple Angel Food Cupcakes Recipe!Prep Time5 minsCook Time17 minsTotal Time22 minsCourse: DessertCuisine: American Servings: 36 Author: The Frugal Girls
Ingredients
- 16 oz. Betty Crocker Angel Food Cake Mix box {make sure to use the ‘just add water’ variety}
- 20 oz. Dole Crushed Pineapple in 100% pineapple juice {1 can}
- Optional: Cool Whip and Shredded Coconut Flakes for Topping
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Line Cupcake Muffin Tins with Cupcake Liners.
- In large mixing bowl, stir together powdered cake mix and entire contents of Crushed Pineapple can. Mix well by hand with large spoon.
- Fill each cupcake liner approx. ¾ full with batter.
- Bake for 17 – 19 minutes, or until done.
- Allow to cool in pan for a few minutes, than transfer to wire racks to finish cooling.
- Enjoy as is, or if you’re feeling wild… pipe on some cool whip and sprinkle with coconut flakes. YUM!
Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 2 pints vanilla ice cream (or your favorite flavor)
- 24 medium-sized DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies or another favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe (already baked & cooled)
- sprinkles or chocolate chips (optional)
Supplies
- 2.25-inch biscuit or cookie cutter (or appropriate size)
- wax paper
- (2) quarter sheet baking pans
Directions:
For the full instructions and step by step photos, visit The Pioneer Woman!
Just a note, I used this medium cookie scoop (1 1/2 tablespoons) for the cookies for this chocolate chip ice cream sandwich!