Easy Dessert: Caramel Apple Dump Cake

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Tis the season for easy desserts that can be made in one pan and easily.

This is a caramel apple dump cake.

Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Ingredients

2 (20-ounce) cans of apple pie filling

1⁄4 teaspoon allspice

1⁄4 teaspoon cinnamon

1⁄2 of a 10.8-ounce bag of Werther’s Original Chewy Caramels, cut in half

1 box super moist butter yellow cake mix

3⁄4 cup salted butter, cut into 15 squares

Optional: vanilla ice cream for serving

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 9x13in pan with cooking spray.

2. Dump apple pie filling into pan, add cinnamon and allspice and mix.

3. Cut caramels if needed, sprinkle over the top of the apples.

4. Sprinkle cake mix over the top of the apples, smooth with spatula but don’t mix it in.

5. Add cold butter pieces to the top.

6. Bake for 45 minutes rotating halfway through the process. The cake is done when the sides of the cake are bubbling and it is golden brown on top.

Serve with ice cream or whipped cream. Can top with pecans or more caramel sauce.

Tip: you can use any type of pie filling or cake for this recipe.