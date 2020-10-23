Easy Cheap Cold-Weather Meals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The cold weather is here, and that means we’re looking for some easy and affordable comfort foods that work perfectly for the colder weather.

The first one we love is slow cooker chili, this can be made with ground beef or ground turkey and can be made into frito pie or just topped with cheese.

For the recipe click here.

The next recipe is taco soup, there are many variations for this recipe so you can add or take away any of these ingredients.

This soup can be topped with cheese, avocado, sour cream, or some tortilla strips.

For the recipe click here.

The last recipe is a staple in many southern households, beans and cornbread. It’s easy, flavorful and can last for several days.

Usually this is made in a big dutch oven pot, but there is a slow cooker variation that we found.

For the recipe click here.