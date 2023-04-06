AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes there isn’t enough time to make something.

This recipe is easy, protein-packed, and can be made in advance and re-heated or something you can make in the morning.

Get a cupcake pan, and add 1/4c of diced potatoes, I like to get the frozen ones, especially those mixed with peppers and onion.

Then add in 1/4c of cooked turkey breakfast sausage. Turkey is going to have less calories and saturated fat but maintain a similar amount of protein.

Then add in some eggs, the easiest way to do this is buy the liquid eggs, and fill up the well to the top, but you can also crack 12 eggs and pour it into each cup.

Then top it with your favorite cheese, I’m using Mozzarella.

Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes.

These can be eaten right then, or put into an air-tight container for up to 4 days.