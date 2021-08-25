Easy Beef Brisket Sofrito Makes for an Easy Week of Meals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a great experience when you can cook once cut of beef and feed the family a different meal for several days after.

Check out this recipe made by Registered Dietitian and Beef Loving Texans Spokesperson Jennifer Leheska.

Recipe

Ingredients

· 3 lbs. Brisket

· 1 large onion, sliced

· 4 cloves garlic, minced

· 12-oz. jar tomato Sofrito

· 2 tsp. salt, plus extra after cooking

· 2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, plus extra after cooking

· 1 tsp. ground chipotle chili (or more for an extra kick)

Preparation

1. Season brisket on both sides with salt and pepper.

2. Place onion and garlic in a 3 ¬Ω-5 quart slow cooker. Place brisket on onions and garlic, fat side up. Pour Sofrito over brisket and sprinkle chipotle chili over sauce. Cover and cook on LOW 9-10 hours or until brisket is fork tender.

3. Carefully remove brisket from cooker with as little sauce as possible. Place on cutting board and cut into three pieces across the grain. Shred beef with two forks and return to cooker. Stir into sauce and season with salt and pepper (and a little more chipotle seasoning if you like it spicy).