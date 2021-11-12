Eastern Shore Burgers with Chef Bud

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chef Bud is always making up delicious recipes for us.

Today is no different. Make sure you sign up for his classes so you can cook with Chef Bud and learn about various topics.

Ingredients:

4 ea 8 oz 1855 beef patties

4 ea Hormel jalapeno bacon, cooked

1 lb lump crab meat

8 oz cream cheese, room temperature

¼ C mayo

¼ C sour cream

1 Tblspn Tulhoff minced garlic

¼ C green onions, chopped

1 ½ tspn Old Bay Seasoning

½ tspn kosher salt

1 tspn Worcestershire sauce

½ ea lemon, juiced

1 C fine shredded cheddar cheese

½ tspn hot sauce

4 ea Brioche Buns

Preparation:

Preheat grill to medium-high. Season beef patties with kosher salt and coarse black pepper.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Add cream cheese to a mixing bowl and beat until smooth. Stir in mayo, sour cream, garlic, green onion, Old Bay Seasoning, kosher salt, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice.

Add ¾ C cheddar cheese and hot sauce, mix until smooth. Fold in the crab meat

Place mixture into a baking dish sprinkle top with cheddar cheese and bake for 20 minutes or until the top is golden and bubbly

While crab dip is in the oven, grill 1855 beef patties to the desired doneness. When done set aside.

Place each burger patty on a bun, top with a slice of jalapeno bacon. Spread the warm crab dip on the top bun and serve. Bring a bit of the Maryland coast to your Table with this unique burger served just like they do in the state where Crab is King! Cheers!