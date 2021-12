AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s first and only selfie studio is opening its studio to a very special guest Friday.

Santa Claus will be visiting the studio from 5 PM to 9 PM. Tickets were $10 and kids got in for free, with an adult ticket and group tickets were $40.

The studio also had free cookies and cocoa, and the ticket allows you to access the entire studio.