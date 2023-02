AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —If you’re looking for a Friday caffeine fix, you can get that and give back to our local food bank.

Dutch Bros Coffee is hosting their Dutch Luv day on February 17th. On that day, $1 from every drink at all Amarillo locations will be donated to the High Plains Food Bank.

