Dunkin’ Joy Run Starting Tomorrow

Virtual way to receive incentives and raise money for child health and hunger causes

Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Dunkin’ is hosting their first virtual Dunkin’ JOY Run to help support health and hunger relief for children.

This event kicks off on August 1st and lasts through the month. It’s a virtual walk or run allowing people to track miles for a good cause.

Those who sign up can receive some free items, and the more money a person raises, the more incentives they will receive.

All of the proceeds go to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation which provides grants to hunger relief and health organizations.

For more information and to sign up click here.