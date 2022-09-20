AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas Downtown Association is hosting their 2nd Annual Fall Festival. It’s a day to explore vendors, food, and more.

Check out their vendors and sponsors:

Sponsors

Erin Land Anchondo

Terry & Shawn Frische

Texas Farm Bureau – Virginia D. Mares – Texas Farm Bureau Insurance AgentRyan Farrow, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Agent

Dalhart Federal Bank

And the Days Inn, Quality Inn, and Hampton Inn.

Our vendors so far are:

Babe. Boutique will have a booth in downtown

Brenda’s Boutique 806 will keep her store open

The Køkken and J & J’s Grill will have their food truck at the food truck park for OKTOBERFEST all day long!

Jaramillo’s Beef Jerky

Breezy’s

Unspun Cotton Candy Co

Seo Monster Design Downtown DepotToppled Turtle Brewing Company Street VibesJust Dig will be offering $5 play time from 4pm-8pmThe Collective of Dumas will be hosting their INDOOR SIDEWALK SALE to make room for their fall and winter items