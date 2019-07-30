Driving Dumb in Smarter Cars

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — State Farm conducted an online survey and found that Americans who drive vehicles with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) or Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), both advanced driver-assist features, admit to using their smartphones while driving at significantly higher rates than those without the latest tech.

The survey notes the following behaviors in people driving smarter cars versus cars without these advanced features:

Read or sent messages while driving – 62% of people with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) or Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), vs. 49% and 51% without those features

Interacting with cell phone apps – 56% and 54% with ACC and LKA vs 42% and 44% without them

Holding the phone while talking in the car – 60% and 63% with ACC and LKA vs 50% and 51% without them

Manually entering a phone number – 52% and 56% with ACC and LKA vs 38% without them

Drivers still need to stay engaged when behind the wheel. This type of advanced safety technology is there to assist the driver, not replace the driver.

The NHTSA reports there were 34,247 fatal crashes in the United States involving 52,274 drivers in 2017. Nine percent (3,166) of those were distracted driving-related.

Make smart choices behind the wheel. Resist the urge to:

Read or send text messages or emails.

Talk on the phone unless it’s connected to the car audio

Take selfies or film videos

Enter destinations into GPS while the car is moving

Taking your eyes away from the road is a dumb idea, even in a smart car. Try these suggestions instead:

Pullover and park in a safe location if it is necessary to use your phone

Set your phone to send an automatic reply while you are driving

Ask your passenger to make a call or text for you

During March and April 2019, State Farm conducted an online survey of U.S. consumers age 18 or older to collect feedback on their perceptions of various distracted driving behaviors. Survey responses were received from 1,023 general market consumers. Quotas were set so that responses would be representative of the U.S. population in terms of age and gender. In addition, consumers must have indicated having a valid driver’s license and driving at least one hour per week to be included in the study. The majority of drivers (64 percent) said they didn’t own a vehicle with either of these technologies. Approximately three in ten drivers (29 percent) reported owning a vehicle with ACC and/or LKA.

