Proceeds go to help heat homes in the war-zone of Ukraine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Glenda Moore, Founder of Kind House Ukraine Bakery is hosting a Drive-By Desserts event on September 26th.

She’ll have 500 desserts available including things like pumpkin cupcakes, spice cupcakes, coffee cake and more.

You can drive by the bakery that’s located at 2100 SW 60th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and tell them what you’d like and pay what you can.

Their plan is to heat more than 100 homes in the Ukraine.

For more information on Glenda’s bakery click here.