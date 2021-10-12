Drink Pink:24 Hours in the Canyon Teams up with Joe Taco to Give Back

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Happy Hour is a way to relax and unwind after a long day at work, but now happy hour can mean more mammograms for women in our area.

24 Hours in the Canyon has teamed up with Joe Taco to give back in the form of the pink margarita.

From now until mid-November $2 from each pink margarita is going back to the Mammography Assistance Program at the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation.

You can help out by going to any of the Joe Taco locations including Canyon, Downtown Amarillo and their location over on Wallace Blvd.