AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Another great Hey Amarillo podcast episode, this one featuring guest Dr. Maegan Laughlin.

A conversation with Maegan Laughlin, AuD, a clinical audiologist with Amarillo Hearing Clinic. Laughlin is a Sunray native who returned to the Panhandle after a prestigious clinical residency at the VA Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. In Amarillo, she had the opportunity to take over and rebrand Ormson Hearing, a well-known local clinic with more than four decades of history. She shares with host Jason Boyett about her path to audiology, why it’s so important for adults to treat hearing loss, and how the foundation associated with the clinic helps lower-income patients get the hearing aids they need. This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental.