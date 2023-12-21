AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —From moving back home, to seeing a need in our community and creating a non-profit clinic in Amarillo serving thousands.

Dr. Alan Keister is this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo podcast, you can listen to that here.

A conversation with Dr. Alan Keister, an internal medicine specialist and partner at Amarillo Medical Specialists. An Amarillo native, he had the opportunity to take over a large practice in Tennessee after completing his residency, but chose to return to his hometown. In addition to his work as a physician, Keister is also the founder of Heal the City, a nonprofit Amarillo clinic that provides free healthcare for thousands of uninsured and underserved patients every year. Dr. Keister shares with host Jason Boyett about why he came back to build his career, the personal and professional benefits of practicing medicine in Amarillo, and how Heal the City got started. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative and Shemen Dental.