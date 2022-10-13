AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Trailblazer Dr. Emily Hunt is this week’s guest on Hey Amarillo. Click here to listen to the episode.

A conversation with Emily Hunt, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Engineering at WTAMU and the CEO/Founder of BTG Products. Hunt’s research focus is novel nanostructured materials and has included work for the U.S. Department of Defense. In the process, she’s also figured out commercial uses for her antimicrobial products, which you can now find at Lowe’s and Home Depot. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Hunt shares about being one of few women in her field when she started, about the nanotechnology she has developed, and what it could mean for the Panhandle’s future. This episode is sponsored by Discover Amarillo and Texas Tech Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology in Canyon.