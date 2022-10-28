AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – My Next Step provides IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program) and PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program) services to those seeking recovery from addiction and process disorders.

As a project of the MNS Foundation, the IOP and PHP program are a strong component of fulfilling the mission of the MNS Foundation with its provision of evidence-based support that includes:

Individual Counseling

Couples Counseling

Family Counseling

Trauma Counseling

Sober living, at The Mustard Seed, provides a residence that is homey and offers clients in early recovery the supportive environment they need to reintegrate back into the rigors of daily post-treatment/non-residential treatment life. Sober living programs are safe, moderately structured, overseen by a house manager, and also shared with others in the same stages of recovery.