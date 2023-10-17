This segment is sponsored by Ascend Agency.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Dr. Deborah Sigmon Smith is an Independent Consultant, Mentor, Life Coach, Business Consultant, Motivational Speaker, Teacher, and now, an author.

She is excited to share her journey and passion for reading, learning, and storytelling as a new author.

Dr. Smith’s books aim to empower women of all ages to become the best versions of themselves and make exceptional financial decisions.

She emphasizes the importance of men championing women’s ideas, creating inclusive environments, and advocating for equal opportunities to better support women leaders.

This interview highlights Dr. Smith’s journey from her multifaceted career to becoming an author, her dedication to empowering women, and her insights into overcoming challenges in a male-dominated world.