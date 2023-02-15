AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Dove Creek Equine Rescue (DCER) is celebrating Valentine’s Day the entire month of February by inviting horse lovers to become valued “Heart of the Herd” monthly supporters! Even better, the nonprofit organization is making it easy to give a unique Valentine’s gift to your special someone by donating in their honor. The Rescue will even mail a special Valentine to your loved one informing them of your gift that keeps giving all year long! Honor your spouse, your children or grandchildren, your best friend, or yourself by giving a monthly gift of $10 or more to help support Dove Creek’s herd of rescued horses and barnyard animals. All new donors in February will receive a Heart of the Herd bumper sticker and will be entered in a drawing to win a fabulous gift basket featuring lots of DCER swag including t-shirts and caps as well as their famous salsa!

Executive Director Laurie Higgins-Kerley explained “Our Heart of the Herd donors are so special to us because recurring gifts provide sustainability for the organization that we can count on every month. It costs us $300 per month to care for a healthy horse. If the horse or barnyard animal is in a compromised state, that cost can be much higher. Gifts of every size make a real difference the herd, which averages 30 animals. We currently have 79 monthly donors, and we hope to add at least 21 new monthly donors during February for a total of 100, which would cover an entire month of care for the whole herd!

Recurring gifts are a convenient way for you to support the Rescue. You can easily sign up online to

make an impact without worrying about writing a regular check! Heart of the Herd monthly donors enjoy:

 Quick, easy, and secure automatic monthly donations from your credit card or bank account.  Knowing your gift is received quickly and used immediately.

 Monthly updates on how your gift is making an impact.

 Complete financial statements provided for tax purposes.

 The reassurance that you are truly making a positive impact for the herd.

To sign up as a Heart of the Herd monthly donor, visit https://bit.ly/HeartOfTheHerd or use your camera to view the QR code and open the link to give:

Dove Creek Equine Rescue was founded by Higgins-Kerley in 2012 and has rescued

more than 250 unwanted and neglected animals. The mission of the nonprofit is to restore the dignity, purpose, and wholeness of unwanted horses who need a second chance in life and humans who need healing and direction by providing compassionate care, connection, and education.